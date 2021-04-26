NeuroPace, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. ( NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 900,000 additional shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to NeuroPace, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $117.3 million. NeuroPace’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 22, 2021 under the ticker symbol “NPCE.”



J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and SVB Leerink are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone: +1 (866) 803-9204, or by email at [email protected]; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone at +1(866) 718-1649 or by email at [email protected].

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering have been filed with the Security and Exchange Commission and declared effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy, and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

