>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Papa John's Schedules First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:PZZA -0.02%


[url="]Papa+John%27s+International%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: PZZA) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with a conference call to follow discussing these results at 8:00 a.m. ET. Investors may access the live webcast at [url="]ir.papajohns.com[/url] or may dial 877-312-8816 (U.S. and Canada) or 253-237-1189 (International). The conference ID is 2447789. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website.



About Papa John's:



Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with 5,400 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of December 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit [url="]www.PapaJohns.com[/url] or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005874/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)