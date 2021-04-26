Zymergen Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s foremost biofacturing companies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,549,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,419,500 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ZY”. The gross proceeds from the offering to Zymergen, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymergen, are approximately $575 million.



About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

