>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Zymergen Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

April 26, 2021 | About: ZY +7.82%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s foremost biofacturing companies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,549,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,419,500 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ZY”. The gross proceeds from the offering to Zymergen, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymergen, are approximately $575 million.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers. Lazard is acting as co-manager.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]

Registration statements relating to the sale of these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Zymergen
Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

Investor Contact
Niraj Javeri
[email protected]

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
[email protected]
502-777-2029

ti?nf=ODIyMzg1MCM0MTM5NjU1IzIyMDM5Njc=
dfc474ef-a6d9-46ce-a07a-cbae198635ce

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)