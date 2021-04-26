Tesla Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Monday, April 26, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q1 2021 Update: https://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.