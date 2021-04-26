>
Bonanza Creek Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

April 26, 2021

DENVER, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (: BCEI) (“Bonanza Creek” or the “Company”) today announced that it is scheduled to release its first quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on May 3, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning, Tuesday, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

TypePhone NumberPasscode
Live participant877-793-4362968 4591
Replay855-859-2056968 4591

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the DJ Basin, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com. Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:
Scott Landreth
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer
720-225-6679
[email protected]

