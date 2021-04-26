>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Parsons and HLB Lighting Design Partner with Selma Center on National Historic Landmark

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSN -0.02%

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 26, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that it's working with the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth, and Reconciliation on a new architectural lighting design and installation for the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Parsons will work with HLB Lighting Design to deliver this pro-bono project to illuminate the structure's regional and cultural importance as a National Historic Landmark.

Spanning the Alabama River, the Edmund Pettus Bridge is a civil rights landmark, known as the site of Bloody Sunday on March 7, 1965, when Alabama state troopers attacked civil rights advocates crossing the bridge as they marched to Montgomery to win the right to register to vote.

"The Edmund Pettus Bridge stands as a reminder of the never ending need to fight for racial equality and justice," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons' mobility solutions business unit. "Illuminating this historic landmark will not only enrich the Selma skyline and advance community economic development goals for the region, but also reinforce our responsibility to continually represent the core values of diversity, equity and inclusion that connect humankind."

Parsons will provide agency coordination and structural and electrical engineering design services in support of the architectural lighting design for the bridge. The company will work with the Alabama Historical Commission, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the National Park Service, and numerous other organizations and individuals to satisfy the requirements of the National Historic Preservation Act.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge expertise, visit Parsons.com/bridge/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedInand Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Miller
+1 980.253.9781
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-and-hlb-lighting-design-partner-with-selma-center-on-national-historic-landmark-301276974.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)