>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Magnachip to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:MX -1.08%

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip" or the "Company") (NYSE: MX) will provide a press release with fiscal first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, May 10, 2021. This release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

Magnachip will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2021, as the Company entered into a definitive agreement with investment vehicles formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD in a take private transaction on March 25, 2021.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:
So-Yeon Jeong
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1-408-712-6151
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-10-301276276.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)