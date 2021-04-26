AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
1.83%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.28%
3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41
0.68%
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.63%
5) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.53%
6) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
0.48%
7) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
0.45%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 4/01/28
0.40%
9) Vine Oil & Gas LP/Vine Oil & Gas Finance Corp. 8.75%, 4/15/23
0.40%
10) Oman Government International Bond 4.125%, 1/17/23
0.40%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.80%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
3.98%
Communications - Media
3.44%
Basic
3.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.65%
Capital Goods
2.54%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.54%
Technology
2.52%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.48%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.21%
Services
2.18%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.92%
Transportation - Services
0.50%
Transportation - Airlines
0.35%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.35%
Other Industrial
0.32%
SUBTOTAL
37.83%
Credit Default Swaps
25.14%
SUBTOTAL
25.14%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.22%
Finance
1.27%
REITS
0.97%
Insurance
0.83%
Other Finance
0.44%
Brokerage
0.33%
SUBTOTAL
6.06%
Utility
Electric
0.49%
Other Utility
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
0.63%
SUBTOTAL
69.66%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.33%
Insurance
1.44%
Finance
0.35%
REITS
0.24%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.50%
Industrial
Basic
0.79%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.66%
Transportation - Airlines
0.59%
Energy
0.53%
Technology
0.25%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.24%
Capital Goods
0.20%
Other Industrial
0.20%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.06%
Communications - Media
0.05%
Services
0.02%
Transportation - Services
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
3.71%
SUBTOTAL
10.21%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.54%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.57%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.48%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.43%
SUBTOTAL
9.02%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
8.52%
Credit Default Swaps
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
8.75%
Interest Rate Futures
7.16%
Global Governments
5.41%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.15%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.12%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
5.36%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.09%
Technology
0.87%
Services
0.54%
Capital Goods
0.47%
Other Industrial
0.32%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.30%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.29%
Energy
0.28%
Communications - Media
0.25%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.21%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
4.89%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.22%
SUBTOTAL
0.22%
Utility
Electric
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
5.29%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.73%
Energy
0.91%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.62%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.38%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.34%
Capital Goods
0.26%
Communications - Media
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
4.32%
Utility
Electric
0.39%
SUBTOTAL
0.39%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.06%
Insurance
0.04%
Other Finance
0.03%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
4.86%
Interest Rate Swaps
2.73%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.63%
SUBTOTAL
1.63%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.54%
SUBTOTAL
1.54%
Common Stocks
1.32%
Total Return Swaps
0.97%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.44%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.27%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.24%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.96%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.29%
Financial Institutions
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
0.53%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
0.48%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.33%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
0.13%
Warrants
0.07%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
0.03%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
4.33%
Cash
0.39%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.70%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-7.42%
Swaps Offsets
-33.90%
SUBTOTAL
-41.32%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
69.76%
United Kingdom
2.70%
Mexico
2.01%
Brazil
1.96%
Canada
1.89%
Luxembourg
1.10%
Colombia
1.06%
Cayman Islands
1.00%
Egypt
0.96%
Switzerland
0.85%
Nigeria
0.80%
Italy
0.75%
Ukraine
0.74%
France
0.74%
Argentina
0.72%
Bahrain
0.68%
Dominican Republic
0.68%
Russia
0.64%
Oman
0.60%
Spain
0.59%
Ivory Coast
0.55%
Zambia
0.53%
Kenya
0.49%
Finland
0.48%
Sweden
0.47%
Netherlands
0.46%
Ghana
0.41%
Angola
0.38%
Macau
0.37%
Senegal
0.37%
Germany
0.34%
Gabon
0.33%
Turkey
0.31%
El Salvador
0.31%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.29%
Australia
0.28%
Peru
0.27%
Denmark
0.26%
Jamaica
0.25%
Indonesia
0.25%
Hong Kong
0.25%
Ecuador
0.24%
Israel
0.22%
India
0.21%
Chile
0.17%
Ireland
0.15%
South Africa
0.15%
Honduras
0.15%
Costa Rica
0.13%
Japan
0.11%
Bermuda
0.10%
Venezuela
0.07%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Jordan
0.06%
United Arab Emirates
0.06%
Morocco
0.05%
Kuwait
0.04%
China
0.03%
Sri Lanka
0.03%
Lebanon
0.03%
Pakistan
0.02%
Belgium
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
101.76%
Russian Rubles
0.47%
Egypt Pound
0.43%
Canadian Dollar
0.14%
Great British Pound
0.05%
Argentine Peso
0.02%
Nigerian Naira
0.02%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Mexican Peso
-0.01%
Polish Zloty
-0.01%
New Turkish Lira
-0.05%
Colombian Peso
-0.12%
Euro
-0.52%
Brazilian Real
-2.20%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.32%
AA
0.78%
A
0.82%
BBB
16.46%
BB
29.27%
B
26.10%
CCC
9.34%
CC
0.31%
C
0.10%
D
0.75%
Not Rated
5.51%
Short Term Investments
4.33%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.06%
N/A
1.97%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
11.06%
1 to 5 years
54.15%
5 to 10 years
23.31%
10 to 20 years
6.17%
20 to 30 years
3.30%
More Than 30 years
0.62%
Other
1.39%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.19%
Average Bond Price:
103.02
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
38.65%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.65%
Average Maturity:
5.40 Years
Effective Duration:
4.32 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,101.62 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.78
Number of Holdings:
1776
Portfolio Turnover:
32%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
