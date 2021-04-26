>
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:AFB +0.41%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35

2.50%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29

2.17%

3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42

2.03%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46

1.73%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48

1.63%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30

1.60%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46

1.53%

9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50

1.51%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39

1.47%



Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


21.62%

Airport


8.05%

Toll Roads/Transit


6.43%

Electric Utility


4.79%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.78%

Prepay Energy


2.69%

Water & Sewer


2.63%

Tobacco Securitization


1.53%

Higher Education - Public


1.04%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.93%

Higher Education - Private


0.76%

Port


0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility


0.47%

Senior Living


0.25%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


56.85%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.02%

State G.O.


7.75%

Local G.O.


2.51%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.43%

Assessment District


2.12%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.56%

SUBTOTAL


33.39%

Prerefunded/ETM


8.34%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.77%

SUBTOTAL


0.77%

Asset-Backed



Housing - Multi-Family


0.33%

SUBTOTAL


0.33%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities


0.17%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.15%

SUBTOTAL


0.15%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


12.13%

California


10.61%

Illinois


10.25%

New Jersey


8.25%

Pennsylvania


7.69%

Connecticut


5.46%

Florida


5.43%

Texas


4.43%

Michigan


3.87%

South Carolina


3.12%

Wisconsin


2.87%

Alabama


2.41%

Nebraska


2.03%

Colorado


1.85%

Oklahoma


1.76%

North Carolina


1.60%

Minnesota


1.51%

Tennessee


1.36%

Arizona


1.31%

Massachusetts


1.28%

Utah


1.19%

Maryland


1.10%

Georgia


1.08%

Ohio


1.05%

District of Columbia


0.97%

Guam


0.86%

Kansas


0.86%

Kentucky


0.82%

West Virginia


0.66%

Puerto Rico


0.51%

Hawaii


0.41%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.19%

Louisiana


0.18%

New Hampshire


0.13%

Oregon


0.10%

Other


0.15%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


5.51%

AA


31.52%

A


33.09%

BBB


18.26%

BB


2.08%

D


0.28%

Not Rated


0.77%

Pre-refunded Bonds


8.34%

Short-Term Investments


0.15%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.15%

1 to 5 years


1.19%

5 to 10 years


23.36%

10 to 20 years


35.75%

20 to 30 years


34.46%

More Than 30 years


5.09%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


9.81%

Average Coupon:


4.99%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.96%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

35.07%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.03%*

Average Effective Maturity:


4.87 Years

Effective Duration:


4.41 Years

Total Net Assets:


$439.65 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.29

Number of Holdings:


178

Portfolio Turnover:


6%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.96% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.07% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301277058.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


