AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.50%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.17%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.03%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.73%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.63%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.60%
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.53%
9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.51%
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.62%
Airport
8.05%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.43%
Electric Utility
4.79%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.78%
Prepay Energy
2.69%
Water & Sewer
2.63%
Tobacco Securitization
1.53%
Higher Education - Public
1.04%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.93%
Higher Education - Private
0.76%
Port
0.69%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.47%
Senior Living
0.25%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
56.85%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.02%
State G.O.
7.75%
Local G.O.
2.51%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.43%
Assessment District
2.12%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.56%
SUBTOTAL
33.39%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.34%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
0.77%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.33%
SUBTOTAL
0.33%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.17%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.15%
SUBTOTAL
0.15%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
12.13%
California
10.61%
Illinois
10.25%
New Jersey
8.25%
Pennsylvania
7.69%
Connecticut
5.46%
Florida
5.43%
Texas
4.43%
Michigan
3.87%
South Carolina
3.12%
Wisconsin
2.87%
Alabama
2.41%
Nebraska
2.03%
Colorado
1.85%
Oklahoma
1.76%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.51%
Tennessee
1.36%
Arizona
1.31%
Massachusetts
1.28%
Utah
1.19%
Maryland
1.10%
Georgia
1.08%
Ohio
1.05%
District of Columbia
0.97%
Guam
0.86%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.82%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.51%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Oregon
0.10%
Other
0.15%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
5.51%
AA
31.52%
A
33.09%
BBB
18.26%
BB
2.08%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.77%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.34%
Short-Term Investments
0.15%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.15%
1 to 5 years
1.19%
5 to 10 years
23.36%
10 to 20 years
35.75%
20 to 30 years
34.46%
More Than 30 years
5.09%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.81%
Average Coupon:
4.99%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.96%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.07%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.03%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.87 Years
Effective Duration:
4.41 Years
Total Net Assets:
$439.65 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.29
Number of Holdings:
178
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.96% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.07% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
