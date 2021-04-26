NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 05/06/2021 05/07/2021 05/21/2021 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 05/06/2021 05/07/2021 05/21/2021 $0.05326 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301277052.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds