Wendy's Restaurants Report Darling Ingredients Partnership Produced 2.8M Gallons of Renewable Diesel in 2020

IRVING, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) ("Darling") – Wendy's recently-released Corporate Responsibility Report cites its partnership with DAR PRO Solutions, a Darling Ingredients brand, for producing 2.8 million gallons of cleaner-burning renewable diesel from 24 million pounds of used cooking oil in the U.S. This renewable diesel reduces up to 85 percent greenhouse gas emissions than traditional petroleum diesel.

DAR PRO Solutions partners with Wendy's to safely store and collect used cooking oil from Wendy's company-operated and franchised restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. This co-product of Wendy's french fry and chicken nugget production is processed by a DAR PRO Solutions operation which then gets transported to Darling's Diamond Green Diesel plant in Norco, La. where it is converted into cleaner-burning renewable diesel. This biofuel is usable as a drop-in blend for our transportation sector, adding to Wendy's and Darling's mission to convert food production co-product into valuable products.

"We value our partnerships like DAR PRO's and Wendy's restaurants across North America and view it as a significant piece of the solution for sustainable living on this planet," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO, Darling Ingredients Inc. "Our purpose is to help Wendy's and all our customers repurpose their used cooking oil and protect the environment."

Visit here to see Wendy's 2020 Corporate responsibility report and learn more about their sustainability efforts.

Visit here to learn more about DAR PRO Solutions' sustainable waste management efforts.

Visit here to learn more about Diamond Green Diesel's sustainable creation of renewable diesel from food production co-products.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

