Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $6.38 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Fortuna Silver Mines stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Fortuna Silver Mines is shown in the chart below.

Because Fortuna Silver Mines is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 18.82% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Fortuna Silver Mines has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fortuna Silver Mines's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Fortuna Silver Mines over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Fortuna Silver Mines has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $279 million and earnings of $0.11 a share. Its operating margin is 26.16%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Fortuna Silver Mines at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fortuna Silver Mines over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Fortuna Silver Mines's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Fortuna Silver Mines's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -15.4%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fortuna Silver Mines's ROIC is 3.04 while its WACC came in at 7.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fortuna Silver Mines is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Fortuna Silver Mines stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

