Ron Baron's Baron Funds 1st-Quarter Shareholder Letter

Russia's launch of Sputnik in 1957 arguably set the stage for the enormous digital technology advances and innovation of the past 60 years: broadband and cellular communications; the Internet; the first moon landing in 1969 (only 66 years after Wilbur and Orville Wright's historic sub one minute flight at Kitty Hawk); and the birth of space exploration. We believe COVID-19 could have a similarly disruptive impact on health care innovation in coming decades.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, three million individuals have so far died. As difficult as it is to comprehend the enormity of this tragedy, those deaths represent only 0.04% of Earth's 7.5 billion population. In prior epochs, a COVID-19-like tragedy would have been worse. To give you a sense of medical advances in the past 100 years, during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, also caused by a virus with avian origin, experts estimate that more than 50 million died. That represented 3.3% of the Earth's then estimated 1.5 billion population. Further, during the Bubonic Plague in 1350, an estimated one-third of Earth's 475 million inhabitants were stricken and more than 50 million, more than 10% of Earth's population, died! Yikes!!!
We regard COVID-19 and the use of messenger RNA vaccines, so-called mRNA, as a "Sputnik moment," the "silver lining" inside the COVID-19 cloud. mRNA is a platform technology with potential applications for the treatment of serious infectious and genetic diseases in addition to COVID-19…and, of cancer, too! mRNA technology has been studied for more than 30 years. However, mRNA's rapid development last year would not have happened without our government's financial assistance. Prior to COVID, pharmaceutical economics served as barriers to realizing the potential of mRNA. Since there were already low-cost vaccines to treat the types of diseases that would represent a "proof of concept" for mRNA, pharmaceutical business economics are such that the large investments required to produce an mRNA vaccine (new technology) for diseases already serviced by older technology were not otherwise practical.
Dr. Ozlem Tureci and her husband Dr. Ugur Sahin are scientists and Turkish immigrant founders of German mRNA vaccine manufacturer BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX). This husband-and-wife scientific team, newly minted billionaires, were recently chosen "Persons of the Year" by FT in Europe. For many years, the two doctors had been studying mRNA. Their primary interest had been its use as a vaccine to activate the human immune system. This was to enable individuals to produce antibodies and T-cells to protect them against cancer. The scientists also realized mRNA applicability to other diseases, including prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases. mRNA vaccines are synthetic and produced by chemistry. They are unlike vaccines produced by biological processes that use live attenuated viruses incubated in chicken eggs or cultured via insect proteins. By shortening the vaccine supply chain and making it less variable, it also became more difficult to screw up the manufacturing process…. and easier and cheaper to scale to mass quantities. COVID was the catalyzing event that propelled governments to provide the economics enabling BioNTech and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to improve the innovative mRNA platform.
In a recent interview, Ugur Sahin noted that mRNA COVID vaccines had the "fastest development time ever in medical history." They took only a few months, not years. The vaccines were also extraordinarily effective "inducing immune responses and preventing symptomatic disease." The BioNTech mRNA vaccine provided immunity to more than 95% of those who received shots in their arms. Finally, the production of these vaccines was uniquely scalable. When I study new businesses with which I am unfamiliar, especially when science is important, I need experts to explain the processes and products simply enough for me to understand. In the case of mRNA, the simplified explanation follows: synthetic mRNA is injected into arms to teach the body to produce antibodies on its own using mRNA as its "coach." The human body is the "athlete" that listens to the coach so its cells can produce antibodies to fight the virus. Further, since mRNA is produced using a non-infectious agent, it is less likely the individual receiving mRNA vaccine will have an adverse reaction.
Rahm Emanuel, the former Mayor of Chicago and Chief of Staff for President Obama, was fond of saying, "You never want to let a serious crisis go to waste." What he meant by this is, "Don't miss an opportunity to do things you could not do otherwise." BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna have certainly taken this advice to heart and hopefully have produced a vaccine that will soon consign COVID to history books. We think BioNTech and Moderna are currently being valued on the basis of earnings and sales they are likely to produce from COVID vaccines. Those vaccines will likely not be as important in the future. We believe in the next 10 years both BioNTech and Moderna have the opportunity to produce innovative therapies using the mRNA platform that could have an important impact on global health care.
"The lead fish in a school of fish turns to the fish behind him." "Hey, boys, how's the water?" "What water?" was the reply. David Rubenstein. Chairman of The Carlyle Group Inc. May 3, 2012.
When private equity investment management firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was about to become a publicly owned business in 2012, David Rubenstein, its Chairman, visited Baron during the course of Carlyle's IPO "roadshow." Roadshows before initial public offerings enable investors to meet with executives of businesses that are about "to go public." This is so the executives can describe their businesses' prospects and growth opportunities to investors like us. This is a critical step to help us study those businesses to determine whether they are fairly valued and offer Baron shareholders opportunity.
During that meeting, David told us his "fish story" to illustrate, we thought, why the environment that surrounds investors is not as clear and important as the fundamentals of the businesses in which we invest. David then explained that he believed bankers and investors were mispricing Carlyle's prospects and undervaluing it as a publicly held company. This was, he opined, principally because investors gave little credit to Carlyle's ability to continue to consistently generate "carried interest" profits. The undervaluation, however, was also because of the environment. Recent public offerings of private equity firms had not done as well as expected. "I promise you, you won't lose money if you purchase Carlyle shares at its initial public offering price of $22 per share," he told us. David was right. In addition to Carlyle's share price approximately doubling over the past nine years, we received dividends of about 3% annually during the period!
During my investment career, our method of valuing securities and our process for investing has evolved…and, we think, improved. Our investment interest has always been centered on growth companies. But, from premising our investments on book value…to making my first investments at 10 times price/earnings ratios when I was 14 years old… ("…amazing….you get to purchase a part ownership in a business at 10 times earnings and someone else manages that business for you," I thought, when my friend's dad explained it to me when I was young. "How cool!")…to multiples of cash flow…to multiples of EBITDA that my friend Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) invented…to purchasing at multiples of free cash flow that my partner Cliff Greenberg favors…to multiples of capital-light, platform subscription revenues…to investing in my favorite people over the long term… so numerous over the past 50 years they would be impossible to list! The biggest lesson? Bet on people…talent…integrity…leadership skills…heart…smart…hardworking…live by their word…people… And, of course, invest in businesses that are competitively advantaged.
"Businesses are often overvalued in the short term and undervalued over the long term." Daniel Ek. Founder and Chairman. Spotify. 2021.
That is because, as Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Founder, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), believes, "Most people overestimate what they can accomplish in one year and underestimate what they can accomplish in ten years." In the short-term, instant gratification-focused world in which we live, investors generally rely upon analysts' earnings estimates for the next quarter…which are often missed. This is since analysts' estimates are often based on optimistic assumptions that underweight costs to achieve long-term growth. Further, analysts usually accord less importance to long-term business goals…which companies often exceed! That is why share prices of rapidly growing companies may appear expensive in the short term but are wildly undervalued over the longer term.
We think good advice regarding everything you purchase…whether it is financial assets like mutual funds…stocks…real estate… businesses…or an electric car…or a refrigerator….is, do your homework. My friend Peter Lynch believes that individuals devote more time to determining the best refrigerator to buy than they do to learning about their most important investments, financial assets! Not to be preachy, but making appropriate financial investments is what will determine your and your family's lifestyle.
We believe it just takes time for terrific assets to appreciate in value. The best art…the most attractively located real estate…and the fastestgrowing, competitively advantaged, wellmanaged businesses will increase in value more rapidly than investments with commodity-like characteristics. That is even though cyclical businesses may at times be inordinately cheap and more attractive assets may seem expensive. The reason fast-growing, attractive businesses are expensive in the short term may be because those businesses are not yet mature…or because their profits are depressed by costs they incur to grow bigger and faster. "The power of compounding is the strongest force in the universe," is a quote often attributed to Albert Einstein in 1955. What he meant was that if something grows consistently for a long time, it will ultimately become exponentially larger than it is today. "Time is on my side…yes it is…" Surprisingly, Mick Jagger had the same idea as Einstein in 1964. On the other hand, considering Mick Jagger, maybe that is not surprising.
We were recently interviewed by the head of a large endowment for a prestigious college. We are competing to be one of several investment managers for that endowment. Unlike many endowments, this endowment had achieved double-digit returns for the past several years. It quickly became apparent from their questions, why they have outperformed their peers. "We can see your returns are superior," they began. "We would like you to explain why others can't easily copy what you do. Why can't they invest in people and businesses for the long term, just like you? What is your competitive advantage?"
We answered that most investors try to allocate assets based on their assessment of the macro environment. Further, they generally believe businesses are more appropriately valued based on current results not on what a business could become in 5 or 10 years or longer. In addition, they don't have a track record to demonstrate they have successfully bought and owned growth businesses for years, not months. They also cannot point to "investing for the long term in people" who have become inordinately successful. Finally, most investors are generally unwilling to take the risk of making an investment in a business whose share price may be relatively unchanged or volatile for several years while those businesses' sales are growing rapidly but their earnings are not.
Baron is different. We rely upon our own research, not recommendations of others, to assess the likelihood businesses in which we choose to invest will be successful. We believe this process allows us to make better decisions. Further, Baron is a family business with an unusually strong balance sheet that we expect to help our business last for many generations. Accordingly, we believe we are able to make long-term decisions that few others can. And, as the largest investors in Baron mutual funds, our interests are aligned with Baron Funds' shareholders.
One example? We invested $339 million in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at an average price of $43 per share split adjusted from 2014 through 2016. Tesla's share price was volatile and little changed as were its earnings or lack thereof for the next five years. This was while its sales grew about ten-fold. During 2020, Tesla's share price increased 743%…and we believe it will at least triple again in the next 10 years! We have made several billion dollars in realized and unrealized profits on our Tesla investment in the past year. We have lots of examples of our successful "time arbitrage" investment strategy working well…although none quite so spectacularly as Tesla. We have hopes that our investments in privately owned Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") can do as well during the "Roaring Twenties" that now seem upon us.
"When you left Herzfeld & Stern in 1982 to found Baron Capital, I saw what you had done there and I decided if I ever had a chance to invest with you, I would." Robert Kaplon. December 2020.
While Judy and I were hiding out from COVID-19 in Florida during Christmas and New Year's, our son Michael and his wife Genna were staying at our family's summer home in East Hampton. Michael then called to tell me we had just received a present of four bottles of Dom Perignon champagne. Although I don't drink alcohol, even I knew that was a very expensive and very special present. "Who sent it?" "Robert Kaplon," Michael answered. "Boy, that's odd. Robert is a friend with whom I worked more than 40 years ago. I don't understand why he would send me such an extravagant present. I need to call him."
In 1975, five years after I began my career as a securities analyst, I was recruited to become an institutional research analyst at Herzfeld & Stern. That was where I met Robert who worked there as a stockbroker for individual investors and their families. Herzfeld, which has since been acquired, was a small, highly regarded, 100-year old brokerage firm. My new job there was to sell ideas I had researched to institutions, principally hedge funds and mutual funds…and to be right. Those clients paid Herzfeld brokerage commissions for my ideas. My compensation depended upon those commissions. I worked at Herzfeld until 1982 when I left to start Baron Capital.
When I called Bob to thank him for his unexpected, incredibly generous gift, I asked him why he had given me such a present. He told me his oldest son had just graduated from medical school and "you paid for that. So, this is to thank you." "What do you mean?" "Well, when you started Baron Partners Fund in 1992, I did something I tell my retail clients they should never do. I borrowed $200,000 to invest in that fund and, after I had doubled or tripled my money, I took $100,000 from Baron Partners Fund and invested it in one of your private funds. The second investment is now worth $1.7 million! The money I left in Baron Partners Fund with reinvested dividends has become more than 40,000 shares of Baron Partners Fund. That investment is now worth more than $7 million! You have made my family financially secure. The champagne was to say, 'Thank you.' I can never thank you enough."
P.S. When the individual with whom I worked and I were being recruited to work at Herzfeld in May 1975, we wanted to keep it a secret. We were being courted aggressively. We were regularly picked up at our apartments early in the mornings; brought downtown to meet with Paul Cohen, Herzfeld's Chairman and principal owner; and driven back to our office and existing jobs in midtown before the markets opened. After weeks of negotiations, we agreed to the terms and were told Paul wanted to meet us again. We were again picked up by his driver and brought to his office to shake hands. "Congratulations, boys. You are going to love working here," he said in a warm, grandfatherly manner. When we left his office to go back to work, the chauffeur-driven car wasn't waiting for us. The lesson? Wall Street is a tough neighborhood.
"If you've got it, flaunt it!" Broadway Joe Namath. Quarterback Super Bowl Champion New York Jets. 1969.
Few fund managers have been able to outperform their benchmark indices. That is the reason John Bogle, Founder of Vanguard, the passive index mutual fund business, advised, "Don't look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack!" The obvious analogy was for investors not to look for the rare mutual funds that beat the market, just invest in the passive mutual funds that ARE the market.
Baron Funds is among the few mutual fund groups that have outperformed "the markets" over the long term. As of March 31, 2021, 16 of 17 Baron Funds representing 98.3% of their assets under management (AUM), have outperformed their respective passive benchmarks since their inceptions. Further, 14 of those funds, representing 98.2% of AUM, rank in the top 22% of their respective Morningstar categories; and, 11 of those funds representing 71.8% of our AUM rank in the top 8%.
In 1992, Baron Capital had $100 million of assets under management. As of the writing of this letter, it had $51.7 billion! During the period, we have made our clients more than $49 billion in realized and unrealized gains.
As of March 31, Baron Partners Fund's performance made it number 2 out of 2,299 mutual funds since its conversion to a mutual fund in 2003.* Since conversion, it earned 19.50% annualized return vs. 13.18% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. From its inception as a partnership in 1992, it has earned 16.52% vs. 10.85% for its benchmark.
As of March 31, Baron Growth Fund's performance made it number 13 out of 573 mutual funds since its inception in 1994.** Baron Focused Growth Fund's performance made it number 86 out of 3,557 mutual funds since its conversion from a partnership in 2008.***
Baron Global Advantage Fund is in the top 1% of its category since its inception. So is Baron Real Estate Fund. So is Baron WealthBuilder Fund. Baron Opportunity Fund, Baron Discovery Fund, and Baron Real Estate Income Fund are in the top 4% of their respective categories since inception. (All based on Retail Shares.)
Baron WealthBuilder Fund's inception date was December 29, 2017. Baron WealthBuilder Fund was conceived to enable investors to obtain exposures to and the performance of many Baron mutual funds by investing in just one fund. Based on its since inception performance, Baron WealthBuilder Fund (Institutional Shares) was the number 1 fund out of the 151 funds in the Morningstar Allocation–85%+ Equity Category.
Since Baron WealthBuilder Fund's inception in December 2017, its annualized rate of return has been 25.78% (Institutional Shares) per year. That compares to 15.12% per year for the S&P 500 Index and 10.76% for the MSCI ACWI Index! Baron WealthBuilder Fund charges no management fee and operating expenses are capped at 5 bps annually. Of course, the underlying Baron Funds in which Baron WealthBuilder invests charge their institutional management fees and operating expenses. But that's it.
Baron WealthBuilder Fund is a diversified fund that invests in a portfolio of Baron mutual funds all but one of which have outperformed their benchmark indexes since their inceptions. Baron WealthBuilder Fund is designed to be attractive to long-term shareholders saving for their retirements and/or their children's college tuition, weddings, or first homes. We are hopeful that foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and corporate pension plans with longterm investment horizons similar to other Baron mutual funds will also find Baron WealthBuilder Fund attractive. Especially those institutional entities that need to meet unfunded liabilities, which, due to actuarial assumptions, require 7% annual returns that few have achieved.
I am excited about the prospects for the Baron WealthBuilder Fund and expect it to become one of the largest Baron mutual funds in the next 10 years…perhaps even the largest.
We will continue to provide you with information about Baron Funds that we would like to have if our roles were reversed. Thank you again for your confidence in joining us as investors in Baron mutual funds.
Respectfully,
Ronald Baron
CEO and Portfolio Manager
April 20, 2021
