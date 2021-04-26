Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Named in the Top 100 of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity 2021











Maintaining a balance of gender representation at all levels of the organization, with 69% of all associates, including 52% in vice president and above positions, and 50% of the Board of Directors identifying as female







Maintaining a balance of gender representation at all levels of the organization, with 69% of all associates, including 52% in vice president and above positions, and 50% of the Board of Directors identifying as female



Providing benefits coverage for transgender-inclusive services







Providing benefits coverage for transgender-inclusive services



Identifying and establishing associate networks to promote diversity and inclusion throughout the company







Identifying and establishing associate networks to promote diversity and inclusion throughout the company



Creating and executing on our Equity Action Plan that strives to guide and measure progress against our commitments for a racially diverse workforce at all levels of the organization







ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announced it has been named as one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2021. This year, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ranked number 77 on the overall list – moving up from number 167 last year – and number 4 in the retail and wholesale industry. The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.“Equality is the cornerstone of our business, and we are proud to be recognized for our continuous progress in creating an inclusive and diverse workplace for our associates,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Guided by our values, we are committed to fostering a culture of belonging that celebrates and amplifies the best talent, ideas, and growth opportunities for our associates.”Williams-Sonoma is continuously working to create a diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities it serves. A few highlights include:Companies named Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results, and providing reliable insights. As part of the evaluation, more than 50,000 employees were surveyed in U.S. companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. Visit Forbes for the list and the company rankings [url="]here[/url].Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.williams-sonomainc.com%2F[/url]WSM-PR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005086/en/