CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (BTCG) Unitholders Approve Fund's Merger Into CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCX)

[url="]CI+Global+Asset+Management[/url] (“CI GAM”) today announced that unitholders of [url="]CI+Galaxy+Bitcoin+Fund[/url] (TSX: BTCG), a closed-end investment fund (the “Fund”), have approved the Fund’s merger into [url="]CI+Galaxy+Bitcoin+ETF[/url] (TSX: BTCX), an exchange-traded fund (the “Continuing ETF”). The merger is scheduled to take place after the close of business on or about May 7, 2021, pending regulatory approval.Unitholders of the Fund will receive the equivalent dollar value of units in the ETF US$ Series of the Continuing ETF upon completion of the merger. The merger will take place on a taxable basis, would be considered a disposition for tax purposes and may have tax consequences for unitholders of BTCG. The Fund and the Continuing ETF are not expected to pay distributions to unitholders as a result of the merger.CI GAM believes the merger to be in the best interest of investors as the Continuing ETF carries an equally low management fee of 0.40% – the lowest of any bitcoin ETF – and its management expense ratio (“MER”) [url="]has+been+capped[/url] at 0.95% – the lowest published MER cap of any bitcoin ETF. Additionally, CI GAM believes that the ETF structure offers increased liquidity through continuous distribution and the potential benefits of economies of scale. The costs and expenses associated with the merger are being borne by CI GAM and not by the Fund. BTCG and BTCX share the same investment mandate and portfolio management team at Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP.CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately C$240.6 billion in total assets as at March 31, 2021.

