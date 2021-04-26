Eli Lilly Rated Top in Innovation, Bristol-Myers Leader in Invention

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) jumped four places from last year to capture the top spot in IDEA Pharma's Pharmaceutical Innovation Index, supplanting the 2020 leader Roche (RHHBY). In the drug consulting firm's Pharmaceutical Invention Index, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) climbed one place to take over the top position from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), which dropped five places to number six.

The innovation index takes a look at a company's return on invention and the creation of meaningful value from its inventions. The invention index rates pharmas on their ability to bring new ideas or technologies together in a novel way to create something that did not exist before. Is a company's place on the lists something investors should base stock buying decisions on? Probably not. But it is one more data point to consider.

Lilly's big jump in innovation was tied to positive results from clinical studies, favorable regulatory rulings and its outstanding financial performance.

The company's sales climbed 10% in 2020 to nearly $25 billion. Growth from its diabetes drugs was particularly strong. The Indianapolis-based company's biggest victory was bringing forth data showing that its migraine treatment Emgality reduced pain in patients with episodic and chronic migraines, giving Lilly a big advantage over competitive drugs from Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Teva (TEVA ).

Other key Lilly achievements include:

Approval of two novel drugs, one for cancer, the other for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease.

Approval of two therapies to treat Covid-19.

A strong pipeline. Late last year, Lilly announced strong results from a test of a unique diabetes drug, a treatment for psoriasis and a medication for atopic dermatitis.

Lilly's total research and development investment was up 9% from last year, although its spending as a proportion of revenue was down from 25.1% in 2019 to 24.8% in 2020.

In IDEA's Invention Index, Lilly scored a respectable fourth, dropping one spot from the previous year. This index measures:

The proportion of pipeline to marketed drugs.

The number of trials investigating novel agents.

The proportion of "novel" regulatory designations.

An assessment of the companies' R&D investments.

The number and scale of key events related to novel pipeline agents.

The key reason Bristol-Myers vaulted to the top spot was the addition of drugs it acquired in its takeover of Celgene. The crown jewel of that deal brought Bristol the potential blockbuster ozanimod to treat multiple sclerosis; the drug was green-lighted by the Food and Drug Administration last year.

Bristol-Myers posted outstanding results in 2020, as its revenue soared 63% to $42.5 billion. Its best-selling drug, Revlimid, generated sales of $12 billion. Eliquis and Opdivo brought in $9 billion and nearly $7 billion, respectively. It looks as though another big winner for Bristol-Myers could be its oral treatment for psoriasis, which has shown promising results in clinical tests.

The complete ratings follow. NR means the company was not in the top 10 in the category.

Company Innovation Invention Eli Lilly 1 4 Roche 2 NR Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) 3 6 (tie) Seagen, Inc. (SGEN) 4 NR Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ:INCY) 5 2 GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) 6 NR Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) 7 NR AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) 8 (tie) 6 (tie) Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 8 3 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 10 (tie) NR Novartis (NVS) 10 9 Beigene, Ltd. (BGNE) NR 5 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) NR 8 Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) NR 10

Disclosure: The author has a position in Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: