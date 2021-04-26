Array Technologies Secures Contract for up to 4GW of Trackers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies ( ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems used in solar energy projects, today announced it has been awarded a contract for up to 4GW of trackers from Primoris Services Corporation ( PRIM), a leading provider of specialty contracting services. The contract includes a commitment to purchase 2.5GW of DuraTrack® HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers that are scheduled to be used in more than 10 projects across North America and an option to purchase an additional 1.5GW for other projects. These projects will contribute to the expansion and adoption of solar energy and sustainability efforts. Shipments under the contract will commence in June 2021.



“Primoris Renewable Energy is one of the top solar contractors in the U.S., and we are pleased to expand our relationship with them,” said Jeff Krantz, Chief Commercial Officer of Array Technologies. “This agreement builds on the 2GWs that Primoris Renewable Energy has already purchased from Array and underscores the edge our system provides in installation efficiency over our competitors. Through innovations, including single-bolt module clamps and the toolless assembly of certain components, we are helping our EPC customers reduce their labor costs and complete record-breaking projects on time and under budget,” added Mr. Krantz.

“Array’s DuraTrack® HZ v3 is the tracker of choice for our solar portfolio because it provides reliable performance, installs easily, and delivers the lowest cost of energy for our customers,” added Stephen Jones, President of Primoris Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Primoris Services Corporation. “Our experience with Array’s performance is exceptional when it comes to delivering on-time, in sequence and with pre-kitted components that saves time on installation. This promotes efficiency and a high-quality product that Primoris Renewable Energy can count on not only during construction but for the project.”

Array Technologies ( ARRY) is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) is ranked #6 in Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Top 600 Specialty Contractors rankings, and serves a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to the utilities, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets. The ingenuity that Primoris and its member companies possess helps drive, deliver, and innovate, especially in the dynamic solar energy environment. Primoris’ demonstrated legacy is rooted in a commitment to excellence and a devotion to safety and trust. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

