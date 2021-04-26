Invitation Homes Receives Investment Grade Rating from Moody's

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has received a ‘Baa3’ rating with a Stable outlook from Moody’s Investor Services (“Moody’s”). Moody’s stated in its published report that its rating incorporates the Company’s “dominant platform as the largest single-family rental (SFR) home operator in a highly fragmented sector, backed by a stable and flexible balance sheet with a good liquidity and funding profile to support growth.”

The report added that the Company’s “large and substantially unencumbered portfolio is located in sought-after residential neighborhoods with attractive demand drivers and high-growth potential. Additionally, the business’ operating performance has been resilient during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. Moreover, the REIT continues to benefit from the sector’s strong underlying fundamentals and secular tailwinds due to persistently constrained supply, demographic changes and growing SFR demand.”

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005903/en/