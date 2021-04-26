>
PRNewswire
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STL, KNL, MRLN, and AMRB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:AMRB +0.3% NAS:MRLN +2.22% NYSE:KNL -2.39% NYSE:STL +0.6%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.69 based upon WBS's April 23, 2021 closing price of $53.32. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash and stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $24.45 based upon MLHR's April 23, 2021 closing price of $42.03. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold. If you own MRLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mrln/

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC") Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.66 based upon BMRC's April 23, 2021 closing price of $35.93. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/amrb/

