>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

ACV Auctions to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:ACVA -4.18%

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACVA), announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results following the close of market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

When: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 7469212

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 20, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7469212.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV’s mission is to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive data that was previously unimaginable. ACV’s platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV strives to solve the challenges that the used automotive industry has faced for generations and provide powerful technology-enabled capabilities to the dealers and commercial partners who fulfill a critical role in the automotive ecosystem.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
[email protected]


eec8d4c1-2d78-41f4-af80-acbefaee8628

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)