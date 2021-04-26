Grupo LALA Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire
MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2021
MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the first quarter of 2021. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.
Quarter Highlights:
- +5.7% YOY increase in constant currency sales driven by Mexico and Brazil
- 10.5% consolidated EBITDA margin; +110 bps YOY improvement
- 12.8% reported EBITDA margin for Mexico; +180 bps YOY increase
- $519 m in Net Income; +130 bps net margin improvement YOY
- -0.8% Consolidated Working Capital; a -110 bps YOY improvement
- Leverage ratio: reported 3.0x Net Debt / EBITDA
- ESG Operating Committee created
The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the quarter and the year ended on March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.
MXN$ in millions
Q1'20
% Sales
Q1'21
% Sales
Var. %
Var. bps
Net Sales
19,405
100%
20,043
100%
3.3%
Gross Profit
6,389
32.9%
6,681
33.3%
4.6%
40 bps
Operating Income
1,045
5.4%
1,322
6.6%
26.4%
120 bps
EBITDA(1)
1,831
9.4%
2,103
10.5%
14.9%
110 bps
Net Income
258
1.3%
519
2.6%
100.8%
130 bps
(1)
EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization.
MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT
Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:
"We began the year with continued strong performance despite COVID headwinds in certain markets, underscoring the particular resilience of LALA's Mexico business to drive growth, profitability, and enable us to further deleverage. Our differentiated results prove the strength of our business model, the value of our products and brands, and our capabilities as a company, reflected in sustained improvement in operational and financial metrics on a consolidated basis. The breadth and reach of our portfolio differentiate LALA, enabling us to swiftly leverage our omnichannel access to capitalize on ever-evolving consumer behaviors and preferences – particularly at-home categories. As the world gradually transitions to a post-COVID era – with each region progressing at its own pace – the successful execution of our strategies will continue to drive long-term sustainable growth. Further, we remain focused on safeguarding our employees and partners to ensure consumers' seamless access to nutritious and affordable high-quality products."
He continued, "We have also taken important steps to strengthen our environmental, governance, and social practices (ESG). Therefore, LALA's fundamentals, momentum and growth outlook remain strong. Our operational capabilities and our focus on performance, talent and on our quality product offering, enable us to drive future growth and build long-term value for our stakeholders."
CONFERENCE CALL
Tuesday April 27, 2021, at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Arquímedes Celis (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and David González (IRO)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144328
To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725
To access the replay service (7 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13718668
CONTACT – INVESTOR RELATIONS
David González Peláez and Israel Rentería, CFA
Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193
[email protected]
