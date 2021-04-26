Arch Capital Group Ltd. Rules out Underwriting Adani Carmichael Coal Mine

On behalf of its underwriting operations, Arch Capital Group Ltd. confirms that it has not and will not issue any insurance policies covering the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $15.8 billion in capital at Dec. 31, 2020, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

