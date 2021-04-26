>
Cubic Independent Director Awarded Rev. Joseph C. Bartley OSA Alumni Medallion from Villanova School of Business

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CUB


[url="]Cubic+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:CUB) today announced its Independent Director Denise Devine was recognized by Villanova School of Business (VSB) as a recipient of the Rev. Joseph C. Bartley, OSA Alumni Medallion. The Bartley Medallion is the highest distinction VSB can bestow to an alumnus and is awarded annually to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers while also dedicating service to their communities and VSB.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005933/en/

Denise Devine, Independent Director, Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Denise Devine, Independent Director, Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)



“As a proud VSB alumna, I am honored to receive the 2021 Bartley Alumni Medallion and join the impressive group of its past recipients,” said Devine. “I have carried the mission and values of the University throughout my professional career to help guide my business practices.”



Devine served on Villanova’s University Board of Trustees for ten years and is a member of VSB’s advisory board of the Center for Marketing and Consumer Insights. She is the chair of the advisory board of the MacDonald Center for Obesity Prevention and Nutrition Education at Villanova University’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing. Devine has also served on the board of Lourdes Health System and is co-chair of Women Corporate Directors – Philadelphia Chapter.



The Bartley Alumni Medallion was formally presented to Devine on Friday, April 23 at VSB’s virtual Stakeholder’s Summit.



About Cubic Corporation



Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit [url="]www.cubic.com[/url] or on Twitter [url="]%40CubicCorp[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005933/en/


