Cubic Independent Director Awarded Rev. Joseph C. Bartley OSA Alumni Medallion from Villanova School of Business

[url="]Cubic+Corporation[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:CUB ) today announced its Independent Director Denise Devine was recognized by Villanova School of Business (VSB) as a recipient of the Rev. Joseph C. Bartley, OSA Alumni Medallion. The Bartley Medallion is the highest distinction VSB can bestow to an alumnus and is awarded annually to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers while also dedicating service to their communities and VSB.

“As a proud VSB alumna, I am honored to receive the 2021 Bartley Alumni Medallion and join the impressive group of its past recipients,” said Devine. “I have carried the mission and values of the University throughout my professional career to help guide my business practices.”Devine served on Villanova’s University Board of Trustees for ten years and is a member of VSB’s advisory board of the Center for Marketing and Consumer Insights. She is the chair of the advisory board of the MacDonald Center for Obesity Prevention and Nutrition Education at Villanova University’s M. Louise Fitzpatrick College of Nursing. Devine has also served on the board of Lourdes Health System and is co-chair of Women Corporate Directors – Philadelphia Chapter.The Bartley Alumni Medallion was formally presented to Devine on Friday, April 23 at VSB’s virtual Stakeholder’s Summit.

