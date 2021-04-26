>
Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 10%

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:RBC -1%

PR Newswire

BELOIT, Wis., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Pinkham, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC), announced that the Board of Directors, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 26, 2021, declared a dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend represents a 10% increase and is payable on July 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021. The company has paid a dividend every quarter since January 1961.

Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions, and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

