Everspin to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on May 6th, 2021

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:MRAM +0.18%


Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Darin Billerbeck, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at [url="]investor.everspin.com[/url].



Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference and ask a question are invited to dial into the call using the following information:



Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021


Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time


Conference Call Number: (844) 889-7788


International Call Number: (661) 378-9932


Conference ID: 9408948



A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through May 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9408948. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.



About Everspin Technologies


Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit [url="]www.everspin.com[/url]. NASDAQ: MRAM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005934/en/


