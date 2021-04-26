Everspin to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on May 6th, 2021

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Darin Billerbeck, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at [url="]investor.everspin.com[/url].Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference and ask a question are invited to dial into the call using the following information:Date:Time:Conference Call Number: (844) 889-7788International Call Number: (661) 378-9932Conference ID: 9408948A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through May 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9408948. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit [url="]www.everspin.com[/url]. NASDAQ: MRAM.

