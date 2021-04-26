>
Business Wire
Ciner Resources LP to Release First Quarter 2021 Results

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CINR -0.62%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021.

ABOUT CINER RESOURCES LP

Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years.

