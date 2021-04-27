US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,981.57 on Monday with a loss of 61.92 points or -0.18%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,187.62 for a gain of 7.45 points or 0.18%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,138.78 for a gain of 121.97 points or 0.87%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 17.64 for a gain 0.31 points or 1.79%.
Monday's Market Movers
U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday. The Nasdaq led the major indexes with a return of 0.87%. Within the tech sector, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB, Financial) gained 1.92% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX, Financial) gained 1.83%. Electric vehicle stocks were also higher ahead of an after-market earnings announcement by Tesla (TSLA, Financial).
On the earnings front, Tesla reported revenue of $10.39 billion, an increase of 73.5% year over year and beating the estimate for the quarter by $110 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 missed estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beat estimates by $0.15.
Also coming this week are earnings from several of the big tech companies and around 30% of the S&P 500. Apple (AAPL, Financial), Amazon (AMZN, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Facebook (FB, Financial) and Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) (GOOG, Financial) will report this week. Additionally, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday for an April monetary policy meeting.
In other news:
- The Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ, Financial) vaccine. The stock was down -0.80% Monday.
- AstraZeneca (AZN, Financial) gained 0.21% with news that the U.S. is planning a shared vaccine effort for the company's Covid-19 vaccine.
- Durable goods orders increased 0.5% in March following a decrease of -0.9%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1.6% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.5%.
- The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 37.3 from 28.9.
- The Treasury held auctions for 2-year notes at a rate of 0.175%, 6-month bills at a rate of 0.035%, 3-month bills at a rate of 0.020% and 5-year notes at a rate of 0.849%.
Small-Cap Stocks
In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,298.01 for a gain of 26.15 points or 1.15%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,357.20 for a gain of 7.14 points or 0.53%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,357.65 for a gain of 223.87 points or 1.48%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,250.33 for a gain of 46.06 points or 0.41%.
Other Notable Indexes
Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,758.21 for a gain of 12.50 points or 0.46%; the S&P 100 at 1,901.59 for a gain of 3.36 points or 0.18%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,026.16 for a gain of 84.72 points or 0.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,514.13 for a gain of 8.34 points or 0.33%; the Russell 1000 at 2,364.98 for a gain of 6.46 points or 0.27%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,925.41 for a gain of 146.05 points or 0.33%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 838.95 for a gain of 0.40 points or 0.048%.
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.