US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,981.57 on Monday with a loss of 61.92 points or -0.18%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,187.62 for a gain of 7.45 points or 0.18%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,138.78 for a gain of 121.97 points or 0.87%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 17.64 for a gain 0.31 points or 1.79%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday. The Nasdaq led the major indexes with a return of 0.87%. Within the tech sector, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF ( IBB, Financial) gained 1.92% and the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX, Financial) gained 1.83%. Electric vehicle stocks were also higher ahead of an after-market earnings announcement by Tesla ( TSLA, Financial).

On the earnings front, Tesla reported revenue of $10.39 billion, an increase of 73.5% year over year and beating the estimate for the quarter by $110 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39 missed estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beat estimates by $0.15.

Also coming this week are earnings from several of the big tech companies and around 30% of the S&P 500. Apple ( AAPL, Financial), Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Facebook ( FB, Financial) and Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial) ( GOOG, Financial) will report this week. Additionally, the Federal Open Market Committee will meet Tuesday and Wednesday for an April monetary policy meeting.

In other news:

The Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on Johnson and Johnson's ( JNJ , Financial) vaccine. The stock was down -0.80% Monday.

AstraZeneca ( AZN , Financial) gained 0.21% with news that the U.S. is planning a shared vaccine effort for the company's Covid-19 vaccine.

Durable goods orders increased 0.5% in March following a decrease of -0.9%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 1.6% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.5%.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 37.3 from 28.9.

The Treasury held auctions for 2-year notes at a rate of 0.175%, 6-month bills at a rate of 0.035%, 3-month bills at a rate of 0.020% and 5-year notes at a rate of 0.849%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,298.01 for a gain of 26.15 points or 1.15%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,357.20 for a gain of 7.14 points or 0.53%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,357.65 for a gain of 223.87 points or 1.48%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,250.33 for a gain of 46.06 points or 0.41%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,758.21 for a gain of 12.50 points or 0.46%; the S&P 100 at 1,901.59 for a gain of 3.36 points or 0.18%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,026.16 for a gain of 84.72 points or 0.61%; the Russell 3000 at 2,514.13 for a gain of 8.34 points or 0.33%; the Russell 1000 at 2,364.98 for a gain of 6.46 points or 0.27%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,925.41 for a gain of 146.05 points or 0.33%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 838.95 for a gain of 0.40 points or 0.048%.

