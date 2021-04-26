>
Smart Money Group LLC Buys , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

April 26, 2021 | About: EMQQ -0.15% IQLT -0.05% GLD +0.26% ISCF +0.44% VTI +0.36% HYMB -0.02% CBND +0% BSV -0.02% FLRN +0% PSK +0.14% CWB +1.21%

Investment company Smart Money Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Money Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Smart Money Group LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smart Money Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+money+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smart Money Group LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 197,002 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 58,184 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.15%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 44,087 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 51,077 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,005 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
New Purchase: (CBND)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 49,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 31,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 7,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 56,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 89,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 56,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smart Money Group LLC. Also check out:

