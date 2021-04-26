Bfsg, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Bfsg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Central Garden & Pet Co, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bfsg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bfsg, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJS, DD, CENT, BKNG, PKI, CROX, TPR, IDXX, PKX, PINS, SBNY, SNAP, CAG, TWLO, Z, BAC, SEB, PWB, AVD,

IJS, DD, CENT, BKNG, PKI, CROX, TPR, IDXX, PKX, PINS, SBNY, SNAP, CAG, TWLO, Z, BAC, SEB, PWB, AVD, Added Positions: VCSH, MBB, SCHZ, TTWO, BP, IAU, ADBE, PCH, TSLA, TMO, JPM, MMM, SCHP, XOM, PYPL, BNDX, AMZN, UNH, PEP, COST, LIN, CVX, ALL, NEE, FDX, SCHF, WM, WMT, BG, VOO, VTI, PG, LMT, GOOG, VIS, XLE, XLI, DE, ACI, XLV, VMC, NKE, ITW, CRM, HON, MNST, GOOGL, CMG, SCHX, SHOP, TMUS, EC, NOW, SBUX, EL, XLF, BND, LOW,

IEI, AGG, IEF, INTC, USMV, SHY, JPST, PFE, IVV, KDP, MA, CSCO, TJX, MSFT, VIGI, SHV, HD, NVO, GLD, NVS, WIW, NUV, DAR, ACN, MRK, APH, BMY, SYY, ALLY, WY, ED, CMCSA, CHD, INMD, FNV, ABBV, BDX, TRV, RGLD, SPY, KO, CL, MDT, VIG, SYF, SYK, MWA, QQQ, DOW, SGOL, PNW, VIAC, FAST, GSK, BSX, KMB, BCE, MDC, AMGN, PPL, RYN, AXP, RY, TOT, UPS, RTX, LEN, VYM, XLK, XLY, CVS, KAMN, RDS.B, MCD, SEDG, OUT, T, DIS, Sold Out: FISV, STNE, ADPT, CACI, ALSN, ZM, REZ, CI, MRTX, QURE, VCIT, V, LGF.A, ECOR,

For the details of BFSG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfsg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,898 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 897,811 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,455 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 1,096,165 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,760 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 44,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2458.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $84.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 149,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 129.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 81,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in BP PLC by 281.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 217.37%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 275.19%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $75.68, with an estimated average price of $70.22.