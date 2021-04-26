>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bfsg, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

April 26, 2021 | About: VCSH -0.02% MBB +0.01% TTWO +0.14% BP +1.63% TMO +1.22% ADBE -0.03% IJS +0.19% DD +0.16% CENT -0.72% BKNG +2.62% CROX +0.82% PK +0.96%

Investment company Bfsg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Central Garden & Pet Co, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bfsg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bfsg, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BFSG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfsg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BFSG, LLC
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 97,898 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 897,811 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,455 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
  4. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I (WIW) - 1,096,165 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,760 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 44,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2458.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32. The stock is now traded at around $84.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72. The stock is now traded at around $134.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 149,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 129.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 81,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in BP PLC by 281.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 43,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 217.37%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 275.19%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.

Sold Out: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $75.68, with an estimated average price of $70.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of BFSG, LLC. Also check out:

1. BFSG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BFSG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BFSG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BFSG, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)