Brave Asset Management Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, J2 Global Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, American Express Co, Blackstone Group Inc

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Brave Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, J2 Global Inc, iShares Gold Trust, 3M Co, Adobe Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, American Express Co, Blackstone Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brave Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Brave Asset Management Inc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, MMM, ADBE, ABT, TPL, WMS, XOM, ACN, GM, ABBV, CR, SRPT, UAL, ARKK, ET, CNDT, ONCY,

IAU, MMM, ADBE, ABT, TPL, WMS, XOM, ACN, GM, ABBV, CR, SRPT, UAL, ARKK, ET, CNDT, ONCY, Added Positions: AGG, JCOM, IVE, PFF, XLK, SPY, XLV, VEU, XLU, GLD, XLY, AMGN, VOO, KMI, AMZN, QDEL, XLF, ORCL, MSFT, XLC, SDS, AAPL, GOOG, IBM, DVY, BAC, VTV, NLY,

AGG, JCOM, IVE, PFF, XLK, SPY, XLV, VEU, XLU, GLD, XLY, AMGN, VOO, KMI, AMZN, QDEL, XLF, ORCL, MSFT, XLC, SDS, AAPL, GOOG, IBM, DVY, BAC, VTV, NLY, Reduced Positions: AXP, BX, APO, JPM, TBT, YUM, CACC, LUMN, ESGR, SD, PFE, WAT, INTC, T, RDNT, ROP, KMB, XLP, GE, HIG, WHR, ALL, GOLD, AAL, SCHW, SJM, MKL, CHS, BSV, BMY, LH, TWTR, DISCK, KO, XRX, GLW, EMR, FLR, LOW, RIG, LLY, GILD,

AXP, BX, APO, JPM, TBT, YUM, CACC, LUMN, ESGR, SD, PFE, WAT, INTC, T, RDNT, ROP, KMB, XLP, GE, HIG, WHR, ALL, GOLD, AAL, SCHW, SJM, MKL, CHS, BSV, BMY, LH, TWTR, DISCK, KO, XRX, GLW, EMR, FLR, LOW, RIG, LLY, GILD, Sold Out: IWM, AMP, CDLX, TEVA, SPWR, TSLA, JAZZ, IRDM, VT, ROM, ORI, MU, FLEX, USL, DVN, NMCI, 1MJ1,

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 346,233 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.88% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 214,159 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.92% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 155,501 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 225,232 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 100,173 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 317,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1576.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.61 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $97.76. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 346,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 214,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 44.57%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 76.09%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $120.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Brave Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.