Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Enbridge Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Rnc Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Enbridge Inc, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Mills Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IFF, ENB, XOM, CRM, BK, VFC, HEFA, RIO, BRK.A, PBA, BP, NVDA, PH,
- Added Positions: T, CSCO, LMT, SRE, PSX, OMC, GE, GILD, IEMG, MO, LNC, TFC, WFC, TSN, CVX, BWA, BMY, COG, MMM, INTC, K, GPC, V, PM, MET, JNJ, ETN, DOW, FB, AMZN, MDT, EMR, UNH, AXP, IBM, APD, CKHUY, TSLA, IWN, SMFG, UNP, BA, BTI, PG, CAT, MUFG, MCHP, COST,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, IWD, DD, GIS, MS, JPM, TGT, SPY, UPS, WDC, MU, TRV, MSFT, AVGO, AMGN, TSM, ABBV, GOOGL, GOOG, LOW, HON, PEP, ABT, EXC, LLY, IWP, PFE, ALXN, EFV, MRK, EFA, RTX, VEA, AAPL, QQQ, RL, NKE, IWF, XLP, QCOM, APTV, NXPI, SBUX, C, SGSVF, ULTA, WMT, PNC, KMB, GS, SCZ, ALL, VTV, VUG, AFL,
- Sold Out: XLE, DAL, DISCA, DVY, ITOT, TXN, ECL, UHS, MA, VWO, MJNA,
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,002,084 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 486,785 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.99%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,248,384 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.04%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 762,382 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.67%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 514,004 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 264,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 613,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 138,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $235.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,702,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,248,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $371.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 105,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $136.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 301,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 356,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 196.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 585,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81.
