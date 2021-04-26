Denali Advisors Llc Buys Radian Group Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Radian Group Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, M/I Homes Inc, StoneX Group Inc, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Denali Advisors Llc owns 362 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 91,575 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.12% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 52,640 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) - 347,300 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.88% Greif Inc (GEF) - 91,094 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 103,576 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 123,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $60.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $648.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2309.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 3111.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 212,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 583.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 47,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 91,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Minerals Technologies Inc by 113.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.63 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $45.04.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.