>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Denali Advisors Llc Buys Radian Group Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp

April 26, 2021 | About: RDN +0.12% PFSI +1.91% MHO +1.9% MTX +0.82% CENTA -0.39% BCEI +2.52% VSH +0.15% SNEX -1.13% BIO +1.24% SO -1.03% WMT -1.42% GO -1.76%

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Radian Group Inc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, M/I Homes Inc, StoneX Group Inc, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp, Comcast Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Denali Advisors Llc owns 362 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
  1. M/I Homes Inc (MHO) - 91,575 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.12%
  2. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) - 52,640 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
  3. Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) - 347,300 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.88%
  4. Greif Inc (GEF) - 91,094 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  5. Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) - 103,576 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 123,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $60.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32. The stock is now traded at around $648.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2309.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 3111.85%. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 212,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc by 583.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 47,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 91,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Minerals Technologies Inc by 113.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.63 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Central Garden & Pet Co by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $45.04.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of DENALI ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DENALI ADVISORS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)