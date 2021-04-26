Independent Investors Inc Buys Schlumberger, Truist Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Mondelez International Inc

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Truist Financial Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Independent Investors Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLB,
- Added Positions: TFC, BRK.B, MCD, BABA, MS, V,
- Reduced Positions: LHX, AXP, MDLZ, CVS, URI,
- Sold Out: VIAC, BK,
These are the top 5 holdings of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,373,905 shares, 44.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,871 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 79,615 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Waters Corp (WAT) - 42,867 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 42,690 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Independent Investors Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.
