Independent Investors Inc Buys Schlumberger, Truist Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Mondelez International Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: TFC +0.17% SLB +2.57% VIAC +0.26% BK +1.07%

Nesconset, NY, based Investment company Independent Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Truist Financial Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Investors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Independent Investors Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INDEPENDENT INVESTORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,373,905 shares, 44.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,871 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 79,615 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Waters Corp (WAT) - 42,867 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 42,690 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Independent Investors Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Independent Investors Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,757 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Independent Investors Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.



