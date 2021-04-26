GenWealth Group, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company GenWealth Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenWealth Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, GenWealth Group, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHY, GBIL, MA, SCHR,

SHY, GBIL, MA, SCHR, Added Positions: VOO, VUG, IEF, SPLG, SCHV, ZROZ, SPYG, VGLT, SPYV, IAU, ITE, DIA, SHV, SCHG, VTV, QLD,

VOO, VUG, IEF, SPLG, SCHV, ZROZ, SPYG, VGLT, SPYV, IAU, ITE, DIA, SHV, SCHG, VTV, QLD, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, OEF, IWF, IVW, IVE, JKE, IWD, JKF, IWB, IWS, HON, IJH, IYY, AAPL, IVV, IJR, SSO, IWX, IWY, JKD, DDM, SCHX, QQEW, INTC, T, HDV, VGIT, VZ,

QQQ, SPY, OEF, IWF, IVW, IVE, JKE, IWD, JKF, IWB, IWS, HON, IJH, IYY, AAPL, IVV, IJR, SSO, IWX, IWY, JKD, DDM, SCHX, QQEW, INTC, T, HDV, VGIT, VZ, Sold Out: IWP, AMZN, AGG, IYT, PG, ITOT, PEP, DVY,

For the details of GenWealth Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genwealth+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 300,582 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 502,740 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 325,854 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 105,684 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 54,665 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.46%

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 325,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $387.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 54,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 222,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99. The stock is now traded at around $137.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 96,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 96,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 120,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. added to a holding in by 209.36%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

GenWealth Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.