Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, ISHARES TRUST, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JPST, TIP, XLV, WFC, XT, BAC, BRK.B, BST,
- Added Positions: AGG, VCIT, VO, VYM, DIS, SDOW, MDY, IEFA, OPK, BX,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, AMZN, IVV, XLK, QQQ, AAPL, IWM, MAR, IJH, VEU, MSFT, IXUS, FB, IJR, ITOT, IUSG, GOOGL, NVDA, SPY, NOBL, V, NFLX, MA, BA, LULU, HD, IUSV, MCD, BMY, ZM, PFE, KO, JNJ,
- Sold Out: SPXU, NIO, CRM, VOO, NOW, CMG, PYPL, PFF, DOCU, SBUX, CRWD, VZ, LOW, GLD,
For the details of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 136,918 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 194,093 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 125,395 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 116,976 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 185,074 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 79,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.
