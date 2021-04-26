Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, ISHARES TRUST, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 136,918 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 194,093 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 125,395 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 116,976 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 185,074 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 79,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.