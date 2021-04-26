Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Allstate Corp, Starbucks Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Investment company Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Allstate Corp, Starbucks Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, PulteGroup Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALL, SBUX, XPO, EL, PHM, ZBRA, DIS, MU, SWKS, FCAM, MCK, DAR, PWR, BAC, HON, VMC, CBRE, AWK,
- Added Positions: HD, AAPL, FB, WMT, ABT, BLK, ISRG, SHW, A, ROK, BLD, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, AGG, FIXD, FBND, IVE, IJH, IEMG, IUSG, ACWX, VGT, IEFA, TIP, XLV, IJR, EMB, LMBS, HEFA, XLC, VCR, XLI, XLP, VWO, VTEB, SIVB, SOXX, VO, SUB, XHB, XBI, PZA, XOM, IYT, XLB, AMZN, XLF, MA, GOOGL, V, BRK.B, GPN, NKE, NEE, JPM, CHTR, IIPR, AMT, ASML, UNP, CRL, CSGP, COST, DG, MSFT, NFLX, TGT, UNH, RCM, PYPL, NDAQ, LRCX, CAT, BBY, KLAC, NOVT, CMI,
- Sold Out: CRWD, LDOS, ENPH, MASI, OKTA, EA, IPHI, JD, BL, VNQ, TXN, MSCI, SUSA, SHOP, ADBE, VEEV, TROW, INTU, MRVL, DDOG, EW, CPRT, DOCU, WM, XEL, LHX, FDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 7,275 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.87%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 23,544 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.6%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 39,145 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.54%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 38,793 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.55%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 5,448 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.62%
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $133.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $316.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $818.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $220.31 and $283.75, with an estimated average price of $251.6.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.
