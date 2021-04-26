Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International

Investment company Mascoma Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUTY, SHYG, IUSV, TMO, SHV, GOOGL, ESGE, ADP, FB, IXUS, VNQ, AOR, CSCO, KEYS, KBE, XAR, VO, CMCSA, HUM, MCD, GWW, CATC, V, ABBV, EFA, MDY, CI, HON, AA, EEMV, HDV, VHT, XT, CVS, DE, LLY, LMT, TRV, VFC, OKTA, DOCU, CARR, EEM, IWM, VYM, MMM, AXP, BMY, CWST, CAT, FDX, GILD, KMB, CRM, WM, NVG, TSLA, SAIL, GH, OTIS, CIBR, IBUY, ABT, DHR, GD, RCL, WMT, ANTM, RFI, AOA, IYC, PICK, SPHD, APD, BLK, CSX, CAC, CVX, C, COHU, GE, ITW, TT, PAYX, PSA, RADA, SWK, SYK, TD, WFC, MA, GLUU, PCRX, PYPL, ARNC, SCZ, VTI, XLF, AMT, ADI, BIDU, BAC, BHB, BAX, BDX, GLW, DTE, DUK, FFIV, NEE, KR, LH, MAR, MRK, MET, MCHP, VTRS, ORCL, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, UHT, WY, EBAY, DAL, AWK, AKTS, HUYA, ARKK, GLD, IAU, IBB, IDV, ITOT, IWF, JETS, MTUM, NOBL, TIP, VBK, VOT, XLK, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, TFC, BP, BAM, BC, SCHW, CHKP, CTSH, COP, DEO, DOV, EWBC, ETN, ENB, GIS, GSK, HAL, MLHR, HMC, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MFC, MDT, NCR, PDCO, O, ROK, SNA, SCCO, STT, TROW, TGT, WBS, ZBH, FTS, BR, BX, AVGO, KMI, MACK, PSX, NCLH, GOOG, BABA, IR, ZM, KTB, AOM, BWX, ESGU, FBT, FDN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, PFF, SLV, STIP, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VIS, VOX, XLP, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, ECL, ETR, EL, EXC, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, HRC, INTU, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SON, SRCL, RGR, TXN, TUP, UDR, WAB, WDC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, HBI, DFS, VMW, BIP, TAK, SPLK, PANW, GWPH, CWEN.A, TWTR, CGC, ACB, CDK, APHA, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TLRY, DOW, TW, BIPC, DKNG, AMLP, BOTZ, DBEU, DEM, DES, DGRW, DON, EFG, EFV, FVD, FXD, GDX, IEO, IEZ, IWO, IWS, IYE, IYF, IYH, LIT, MJ, SOXX, SPLG, SRLN, SUSC, VCR, VCSH,

FUTY, SHYG, IUSV, TMO, SHV, GOOGL, ESGE, ADP, FB, IXUS, VNQ, AOR, CSCO, KEYS, KBE, XAR, VO, CMCSA, HUM, MCD, GWW, CATC, V, ABBV, EFA, MDY, CI, HON, AA, EEMV, HDV, VHT, XT, CVS, DE, LLY, LMT, TRV, VFC, OKTA, DOCU, CARR, EEM, IWM, VYM, MMM, AXP, BMY, CWST, CAT, FDX, GILD, KMB, CRM, WM, NVG, TSLA, SAIL, GH, OTIS, CIBR, IBUY, ABT, DHR, GD, RCL, WMT, ANTM, RFI, AOA, IYC, PICK, SPHD, APD, BLK, CSX, CAC, CVX, C, COHU, GE, ITW, TT, PAYX, PSA, RADA, SWK, SYK, TD, WFC, MA, GLUU, PCRX, PYPL, ARNC, SCZ, VTI, XLF, AMT, ADI, BIDU, BAC, BHB, BAX, BDX, GLW, DTE, DUK, FFIV, NEE, KR, LH, MAR, MRK, MET, MCHP, VTRS, ORCL, SBUX, TSCO, TSN, USB, UHT, WY, EBAY, DAL, AWK, AKTS, HUYA, ARKK, GLD, IAU, IBB, IDV, ITOT, IWF, JETS, MTUM, NOBL, TIP, VBK, VOT, XLK, ACN, ADBE, APH, NLY, AON, WTRG, TFC, BP, BAM, BC, SCHW, CHKP, CTSH, COP, DEO, DOV, EWBC, ETN, ENB, GIS, GSK, HAL, MLHR, HMC, ICE, IP, IRM, LRCX, LECO, LOGI, MGEE, MFC, MDT, NCR, PDCO, O, ROK, SNA, SCCO, STT, TROW, TGT, WBS, ZBH, FTS, BR, BX, AVGO, KMI, MACK, PSX, NCLH, GOOG, BABA, IR, ZM, KTB, AOM, BWX, ESGU, FBT, FDN, IEFA, IEUR, ITA, IWP, PFF, SLV, STIP, TAN, TDIV, VBR, VIS, VOX, XLP, XLRE, XLV, CB, AES, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, MO, AEP, AMAT, AVA, BMO, BK, BNS, BIIB, CPT, CM, CERN, CL, CAG, ED, STZ, CCI, DHI, ECL, ETR, EL, EXC, EXR, FE, F, HOG, HAS, PEAK, HRC, INTU, SR, LOW, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MS, NRG, NM, OGE, ON, OXY, PNC, PPL, PBI, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RY, SLB, STX, SON, SRCL, RGR, TXN, TUP, UDR, WAB, WDC, XRX, ET, RDS.B, JHI, NZF, HBI, DFS, VMW, BIP, TAK, SPLK, PANW, GWPH, CWEN.A, TWTR, CGC, ACB, CDK, APHA, APLE, TRU, MGP, CRON, CNDT, VICI, WRAP, RUBY, TLRY, DOW, TW, BIPC, DKNG, AMLP, BOTZ, DBEU, DEM, DES, DGRW, DON, EFG, EFV, FVD, FXD, GDX, IEO, IEZ, IWO, IWS, IYE, IYF, IYH, LIT, MJ, SOXX, SPLG, SRLN, SUSC, VCR, VCSH, Added Positions: IVV, VEA, IGSB, KOMP, DSI, SPEM, JPST, IJR, SPSB, EMB, IJH, DVY, AMZN, MSFT, FHLC, ESGD, HYG, BRK.B, SUSB, UPS, FIW, QUAL, AMGN, PFE, PEP, QQQ, VWO, UNH, JPM, HD, EMR, TJX, COST,

IVV, VEA, IGSB, KOMP, DSI, SPEM, JPST, IJR, SPSB, EMB, IJH, DVY, AMZN, MSFT, FHLC, ESGD, HYG, BRK.B, SUSB, UPS, FIW, QUAL, AMGN, PFE, PEP, QQQ, VWO, UNH, JPM, HD, EMR, TJX, COST, Reduced Positions: USMV, AGG, GSIE, QLTA, VIG, LQD, IHI, VB, EFAV, INTC, FTEC, ICLN, BND, FIXD, VGT, VCIT, VZ, T, GOVT, AAPL, DGRO, PG, DIS, RTX, JNJ, IEMG, PZA, SKYY, UNP, IBM, XOM, KO, BA,

USMV, AGG, GSIE, QLTA, VIG, LQD, IHI, VB, EFAV, INTC, FTEC, ICLN, BND, FIXD, VGT, VCIT, VZ, T, GOVT, AAPL, DGRO, PG, DIS, RTX, JNJ, IEMG, PZA, SKYY, UNP, IBM, XOM, KO, BA, Sold Out: ALEC,

For the details of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mascoma+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 255,884 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,514 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.74% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 320,135 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 242,648 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 238,884 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 205.73%

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 23,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $494.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2309.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117.74%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $419.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 51,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 205.73%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 238,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 80.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 242,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 190.49%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 76,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 120.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 56,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 145,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alector Inc. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $22.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.