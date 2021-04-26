>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
AccessWire
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Celcuity Inc. Schedules Release of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:CELC +10.55%

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic (CDx) and therapeutic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the stock market close on Monday, May 10, 2021. Management will host a webcast/conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.

image-20210426104144-1.jpeg

Webcast Presentation and Conference Call Information

The Celcuity management team will host a webcast/conference call on May 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate in the call, dial 1-877-407-8035. A live webcast presentation can also be accessed using this weblink at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2678/40988. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Celcuity website for a limited time following the event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy. Our CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from targeted therapies. This enables a CELsignia CDx to support advancement of new indications for already approved targeted therapies. Our therapeutic efforts are focused on in-licensing and developing molecularly targeted therapies that address the same cancer driver our companion diagnostics can identify. By pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy, we believe we are uniquely positioned to achieve our goal of helping cancer patients receive the therapeutic best suited to treat their cancer driver. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends" or "continue," and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, the unknown impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Celcuity's business and those other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Celcuity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 16, 2021 and in Exhibit 99.4 to Celcuity's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, [email protected]

Vicky Hahne, [email protected]

Westwicke ICR
Robert Uhl, [email protected]
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642183/Celcuity-Inc-Schedules-Release-of-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Webcast

img.ashx?id=642183

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)