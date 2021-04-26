SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Merger Investigation

WILMINGTON, Del., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ GS: GFN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GFN’s agreement to be acquired by United Rentals, Inc. (: URI). To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-general-finance-corporation.

Frank’s International N.V. (: FI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Frank’s International’s agreement to merge with Expro Group Holdings International Limited. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-franks-international-nv.

Leaf Group Ltd. (: LEAF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Leaf Group’s agreement to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-leaf-group-ltd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (: MX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Magnachip’s agreement to be acquired by South Dearborn Limited. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-magnachip-semiconductor-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

[email protected]

https://rl-legal.com