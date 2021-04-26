Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Snowflake Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Snowflake Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, American Express Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Workday Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLF, SNOW, WBA, AXP, COST, DUK, CARR, VNE,

XLF, SNOW, WBA, AXP, COST, DUK, CARR, VNE, Added Positions: VPL, VBR, MGV, VIGI, SCHM, VOE, WMT, VOO, QCOM, MRK, CVGW, AMGN, PFE, HD, ETN, PEP, SCHX, VZ, UL, ORCL, JNJ, CSCO, VYM, XLNX, SCHA, KO, VWO, KOMP, MDT, VTI, MMM, DIS, JPM, QQQ, CAT, UNP,

VPL, VBR, MGV, VIGI, SCHM, VOE, WMT, VOO, QCOM, MRK, CVGW, AMGN, PFE, HD, ETN, PEP, SCHX, VZ, UL, ORCL, JNJ, CSCO, VYM, XLNX, SCHA, KO, VWO, KOMP, MDT, VTI, MMM, DIS, JPM, QQQ, CAT, UNP, Reduced Positions: MINT, XLP, WDAY, VIG, VXUS, BAC, VB, INTC, GOOGL, GLD, IEMG, SCHF, XOM, IPAC, VCIT,

MINT, XLP, WDAY, VIG, VXUS, BAC, VB, INTC, GOOGL, GLD, IEMG, SCHF, XOM, IPAC, VCIT, Sold Out: CRWD, VUG, LHX, GE, ATRS, SVRA,

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 454,100 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,443 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 102,242 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,714 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 228,266 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 533,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $237.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Veoneer Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. added to a holding in Calavo Growers Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.34.

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Savara Inc. The sale prices were between $1.17 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.71.

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.65%. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $259.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 5,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Advantage, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 36.82%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Capital Advantage, Inc. still held 5,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.