Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, CVS Health Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Investment company Granite Springs Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, CVS Health Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Lease Corp, MetLife Inc, sells Conagra Brands Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, CVS, AL, TRV, MET, NTRS, WMB, ORCL, CARR, LHX, CBOE, ETN, MAAC, RCHG, ASAQ, GLW, BLDR, K, HIGA, DBDR, SUM, MOS, MDXG, UPS, NWL, DXC, PDI, FDS, ABC, XLI, EEM, CCI, BW, GLDG, RIBT,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, KMB, SAIC, FMC, BAC, ERES, CPSR, DLTR, TMO, CMCSA, UNH, IBB, OMF, ABBV, NRZ, FB, C, BMY, NEM, AMZN, IHI, AJG, MWA, GOLD, GILD, TRS, XLV, XLK, CCJ, GDX, NEE, INTC, JNJ, PRU, QCOM, TSN, SPLK, COR, CTSO, CTRE, WRAP, RPAY, KTB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, DHI, GNRC, PYPL, GSY, AAPL, AON, RSP, LOW, QQQ, GOOGL, MSFT, CHTR, T, ACN, HD, DIS, ZBRA, TSCO, USAC, IJH, TJX, GM, RBA, IJR, VZ, LAZ, VYM, SSD, RHI, HOLX, XBI, VKQ, JPC, JPM, GPK, RSG, PFE, PEP, IVV, CASY, MDY, COST, TDOC, BLK, APO, XPO, JFR, IWM, MDT, VWO, VOE, LH, VBR, GS, ABT, ITB, SH, VEA, DFE, CAT, CSCO, GNTX, IVAC, MANT, NFG, PKG, PG, TSM, RTX, NXPI, VVR, UUUU, ST, GPS, XOM, GDXJ, XLY,
- Sold Out: CAG, BSX, KAR, AMGN, IBM, PNR, LEN, MTZ, SSYS, BMCH, VEU, EFA, ALSN, NAD, CCIV, BKT, ACEV, APTS, RCS,
For the details of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+springs+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Granite Springs Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,735 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,469 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.16%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 12,770 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 49,713 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,031 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1469.021100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 99.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: East Resources Acquisition Co (ERES)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in East Resources Acquisition Co by 250.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Reduced: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 75.95%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 4,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 21.17%. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $330.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 12,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 9,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.69%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 13,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.
