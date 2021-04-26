Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Buys Wells Fargo, CVS Health Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Conagra Brands Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Generac Holdings Inc

Investment company Granite Springs Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, CVS Health Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Air Lease Corp, MetLife Inc, sells Conagra Brands Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Boston Scientific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,735 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,469 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.16% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 12,770 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 49,713 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,031 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56. The stock is now traded at around $1469.021100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $155.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 144.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $270.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 7,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $130.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87. The stock is now traded at around $87.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77. The stock is now traded at around $117.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 99.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC added to a holding in East Resources Acquisition Co by 250.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 75.95%. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 4,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 21.17%. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $330.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 12,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 9,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.69%. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC still held 13,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.