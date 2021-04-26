Courage Miller Partners, LLC Buys Towne Bank, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Boeing Co, Sells iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Courage Miller Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Towne Bank, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Boeing Co, McDonald's Corp, S&P Global Inc, sells iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Miller Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Courage Miller Partners, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TOWN, BA, MCD, SPGI, GOOG, IVE, PRF, VGZ,
- Added Positions: ISTB, RSP, SCHH, SCHO, IGSB, SHV, RYE, BRK.B, IWR, VB,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, TIP, SCHM, SCHC, JKH, IEFA, JKI, JKK, VV, DVY, VEU, SLYV, SLYG, SCZ, REZ, JKL, JKF, JKE, IYR, IJR, IJH, IGE, ICF, EEM, IEMG,
- Sold Out: IXJ,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 381,830 shares, 17.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 534,969 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 328,922 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 262,970 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 137,848 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2326.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $383.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Courage Miller Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.
