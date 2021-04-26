Selway Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Boise, ID, based Investment company Selway Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Wells Fargo, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Selway Asset Management owns 70 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Selway Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/selway+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,366 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,780 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.28% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 29,930 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.77% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 89,040 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,450 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.25%

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 52,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 231,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 135,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.35%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 299,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 71,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 145.90%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 92,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 106.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $471.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 29,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 89,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 104.87%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $275.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 46,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Selway Asset Management sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.