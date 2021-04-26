LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Investment company LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sysco Corp, National Health Investors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2021Q1, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEA, DIA, DAL, CLX, ESGU, MHD, MPC, IAT,

NEA, DIA, DAL, CLX, ESGU, MHD, MPC, IAT, Added Positions: VTV, HBI, LMT, PFE, FLOT, GOOG, VCSH, SPY, CVS, VBR, MSFT, NCLH, NVDA, PG, WMT, BA, SCHV, ORCL, PFF, JNJ, VEA, T, EMB, BHVN, MDY, GILD, SCHF, OKE, C, VWO, PM, WBA, VZ, NOK, ITW, AMGN, DELL, EFR, MRK, BP, COP,

VTV, HBI, LMT, PFE, FLOT, GOOG, VCSH, SPY, CVS, VBR, MSFT, NCLH, NVDA, PG, WMT, BA, SCHV, ORCL, PFF, JNJ, VEA, T, EMB, BHVN, MDY, GILD, SCHF, OKE, C, VWO, PM, WBA, VZ, NOK, ITW, AMGN, DELL, EFR, MRK, BP, COP, Reduced Positions: IJS, IWP, VIGI, BIDU, SCHA, OEF, CAT, SCHX, AMZN, O, TER, MUH, INTC, NKE, PYPL, IJR, EXC, V, BTGOF, QCOM, HD, MAR, XLU, VOO, KO, VIG, TIP, LOW, EBAY, DIS, PEP, LQD, HYG,

IJS, IWP, VIGI, BIDU, SCHA, OEF, CAT, SCHX, AMZN, O, TER, MUH, INTC, NKE, PYPL, IJR, EXC, V, BTGOF, QCOM, HD, MAR, XLU, VOO, KO, VIG, TIP, LOW, EBAY, DIS, PEP, LQD, HYG, Sold Out: NUM, SYY, NHI, VGT, VIA, GLD,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,079 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,542 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 140,408 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 63,539 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,140 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 53,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 140.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 126.35%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $371.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 146.34%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen MI Quality Income Muni Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $14.87.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.