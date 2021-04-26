>
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Twilio Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: GOOG +0.49% AAPL +0.3% WORK +0.45% FB +0.63% UBER -0.55% AMZN +2.04% TWLO +4.17% DASH +0.69% CDAY +0.44% LYFT -1% BA +1.28%

Investment company Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Lyft Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,064 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 62,347 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 142,383 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 55,619 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 76,500 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $400.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.53%. The holding were 62,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $153.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 55,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 81,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $232.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 21,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 871.43%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2326.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 161.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 650.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 52,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 327.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52.



