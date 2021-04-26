Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Twilio Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Lyft Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Crescent Point Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TWLO, DASH, CDAY, LYFT, BABA, DDOG, SNOW, INTU, VT, BAC, PINS, COST, WFC, DOCU, PLTR, BA, NFLX, PYPL, WDAY, RTX, SEDG, ZNGA, AMAT, SHOP, SQ, CSCO, SBUX, CVX, AMGN, XLNX, ALK, AVGO, HON, WMT, TGT, SCHV, VZ, PEG,
- Added Positions: GOOG, AAPL, WORK, FB, UBER, AMZN, MSFT, TSLA, SPY, GOOGL, SNAP, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, HD, UNH, DIS, IVV, ADBE, MA, SCHX, NVDA, IEFA, MUB, V, TXN, VTEB, ACN, NKE, BIV, AXP, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, VNQ, SCHG, INTC, SCHZ, IJR, FNDX, QUAL, IQLT, VTI, FNDA, FNDF, SCHH, FNDE, SCHO,
- Sold Out: PG, MRK, CRM, CPG,
For the details of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,064 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 62,347 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 142,383 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 55,619 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 76,500 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $400.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.53%. The holding were 62,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $153.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 55,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 81,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $232.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 21,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 23,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 871.43%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2326.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 161.06%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 28,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 650.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 52,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 327.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 29,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3409.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)
Vista Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $4.58, with an estimated average price of $3.52.
