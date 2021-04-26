Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc

Modesto, CA, based Investment company Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Vidler Water Resources Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Westamerica Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. owns 165 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LUMN, TPL, PID0, VYM, IVOL, IMO, KMB, TFSL, BAC, LMT, VTV, ADES, FTI,
- Added Positions: VONV, IAU, VIGI, NVR, EURN, BXMT, OXY, WMB, EBAY, CRC, MTR, SLB, GBDC, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VIG, WRB, WTM, L, Y, FRFHF, MSFT, AAPL, SOR, GAM, WABC, BR, CSWI, VT, JOE, TGNA, ABT, UHAL, AR, DISCK, AMAT, LEN.B, COST, AEF, BK, CEF, BAM, WY, CVS, GHC, MHK, ALLY, RMT, COP, CET, CSCO, EMR, RVT, DD, DMLP, CRT, ENB, DNOW, FWONK, PYPL, AXP, BHF, VGK, VGSH, CACC, GLW, MNR, SBR, TOT, FCX, CNQ, INTC, HP, CNA, STAR, CLF, GEOS, OFG, PTEN, DSSI, TDW, NTR, CARS, GCI, BATRK, CATY, TRC, UBFO, MAC, BX, ANAT, LBTYK, OVLY,
- Sold Out: SPB, TSI, AMR, NEX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 212,237 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 23,695 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Alleghany Corp (Y) - 32,993 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 82,962 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 263,638 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41%
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 152,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1576.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 117,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in TFS Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 69.14%. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 61,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54.Sold Out: Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $5.49 and $5.71, with an estimated average price of $5.62.Sold Out: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $13.67.Sold Out: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)
Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc..
