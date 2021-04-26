Pinnacle Bank Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Pinnacle Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2021Q1, Pinnacle Bank owns 694 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Pinnacle Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 130 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.52% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,593 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,606 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,310 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,006 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 209.52%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $407527.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.61%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.12%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $43, with an estimated average price of $40.49.