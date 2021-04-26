Pinnacle Bank Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Pinnacle Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Union Pacific Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NextEra Energy Inc, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Bank. As of 2021Q1, Pinnacle Bank owns 694 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TDTT, AGGY, TSLA, ORLY, STX, VRTX, DNB, FIS, PLTR, PKX, SNY, DGX, PHM, TSN, PXD, PNW, PH, NVT, SONY, XLY, VSAT, WPP, WMB, TWTR, MFG, DFS, TEL, FLY, DG, TRIP, FISV, CAJ, CRH, DISCA, LVS, BSX, RPV, BBVA, DLB, FHN, HES, GGB, HMC, IEX, ASX, MRNA, GH, FWONA, LBRDA, VWOB, FEYE, PNR, DNOW, TM, IVOO, ISTB, GLDM, FWONK, LBRDK, ENIC, LSXMA, LSXMK, BKR, VNT, CRNC, INMD, FINV, DOCU, LGF.B, AAP, AEG, LNT, BCS, CX, LNG, KOF, ERJ, ORAN, FCX, HUBB, IMGN, IBA, IONS, LPL, AMCX, MUFG, IX, SKM, NLOK, TARO, GL, TOT, ASML, UMC, WIT, SHG, QRTEA, PBR.A, GRFS,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, SPY, JPST, IWS, EFA, AMZN, UNH, GOOGL, IUSB, ACN, CMCSA, FB, IEMG, VIG, ADBE, HD, HON, VTIP, AAPL, MDT, MSFT, V, EEMV, HYS, SDOG, SUB, AMT, AMP, BLK, CTAS, COST, DHR, GD, GILD, NVS, SBUX, TJX, TMO, VZ, MPC, ZTS, AGG, IJR, SCHP, VT, VTI, ALL, AIG, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BA, CVS, CHKP, CSCO, C, INGR, CS, DEO, EL, GSK, GS, LHX, ICE, JCI, LOW, NOC, NUE, QGEN, ROK, CRM, SHW, STT, SYK, TXN, UPS, ANTM, WDC, SMFG, RDS.B, TAK, AVGO, GM, NOW, ABBV, VEEV, SHOP, TRU, TDOC, BNDX, FLOT, HYLB, IAU, IEFA, IJT, ITOT, IWD, JKE, SHV, SPHB, VCSH, VEU, VGSH, VOT, VTV, VXUS, XLB, ABB, ATVI, MO, ARCC, BP, ITUB, TPR, ABEV, D, EOG, ERIC, FMX, GPC, HAS, J, KT, LMT, MAS, MCHP, MS, NUAN, ORCL, PAYX, SAP, SO, USB, FEN, BBL, MA, TMUS, LULU, BUD, NOMD, DOW, BIV, BSV, GLD, IYF, RPG, SCHH, SGOL, SLV, VCIT, VGIT, VNQI, VV, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: UNP, QQQ, BRK.B, NEE, AWR, DIS, ETN, JNJ, MCD, EMR, VMI, VEA, VNQ, APH, KO, XOM, FAST, F, NICE, NVO, OKE, PFE, GWW, EVRG, FTV, IJS, SPSB, XLP, XLU, AXP, AMAT, BLL, CAH, CVX, CL, CAG, COP, CMI, LLY, ENB, HRL, LEG, MRK, NOK, PNC, LIN, STM, TSM, WFC, WEC, EBAY, WU, YNDX, BABA, PYPL, KHC, LW, BKLN, BWX, EMLC, FTCS, FVD, IJJ, IWF, IWM, IWP, IWR, MGV, SCHD, SCHV, BIIB, BMY, CNI, CAT, CME, CHL, CMP, GE, IBM, KMB, MET, MU, OXY, PHG, SLB, WM, ZBH, WNS, SPLK, ALC, CARR, FIXD, GOVT, IGM, KOMP, MDYG, RWX, SCHA, SCHF, SCHG, SCHO, SPDW, VOOG, VOOV, VTEB,
- Sold Out: TIP, CMS, WY, APA, VDE, PWV, PFF, HYG, DJP, VTR, TSCO, ODFL, ANSS, BIDU, PE, ONEQ, IDU, TEAM, FLT, G, MXIM, TAP, JEF, MFGP, AUDC, PGX, GOLD, SOHU, LUMN, EWY, EPP, ELP, DOYU, FUTU, KSU, VST, SWX, AY, MMC, VIPS, KMI, KEY, GMAB, RGA, NS, AUY, DLR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pinnacle Bank
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 130 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.52%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 22,593 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,606 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,310 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,006 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Pinnacle Bank initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 209.52%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $407527.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.61%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 143.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 95.12%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $395.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Pinnacle Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)
Pinnacle Bank sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $43, with an estimated average price of $40.49.
