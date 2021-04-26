Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Patrick Industries Inc, Target Corp

Investment company Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Adobe Inc, Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Johnson & Johnson, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Patrick Industries Inc, Target Corp, LCI Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 888 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RMD, COO, KWR, XLG, WDIV, WAT, MTRN, BGNE, VFH, WSO, IRBT, AVB, VAR, VT, BCE, GLDG, WM, QSR, SPEM, XT, UAL, LUMN, CIBR, BIP, BNS, PHB, YY, VSAT, MCO, SLV, AINV, FCAM, TRX, ABNB, GNOG, IEMG, VNT, PLAB, HTGC, FIS, JBGS, BWX, NJR, TU, IPOF, SNOW, IFF, AAL, NEO, PPLT, MGNI, LMND, TMO, PRVB, 2TX, DOGZ, OPCH, WPG, PDAC, SOS, IVZ, AMRN, SWN, VREX, AMP, LFC, SABR, IUSB, ROK, SKLZ, VXRT, OXLC, BTWN, EXAS, PHUN, AMC, AIKI, FUTY, ENVA, HUGE, NUV, C5N1, FRPT, EKSO, VIACA, VOE, DBC, DVN, MP, OXSQ, CURI, CURI, CCIV, NGA, HSIC, WTER, LMNR, HDV, NGM, MIRM, FRT, PALL, VCNX, REGI, USRT, TPIC, X, M44, GME, CVET,

VNLA, ADBE, ORCL, XOM, JNJ, VB, ILMN, IWP, NKE, MSFT, INTC, GOOG, PG, VNQ, ACWX, QCOM, MRK, KO, SPG, SBUX, AMZN, JPM, WMT, IWS, SCHA, MMM, KR, VNQI, GILD, RTX, AZN, PFE, SCHE, SPY, CMCSA, BRK.B, ABBV, BABA, TJX, WFC, SIRI, NVDA, AEP, WEN, KMB, DKNG, COST, CTSH, PAYX, DUK, BMY, SJM, VZ, GLD, CI, GRMN, VWO, ABT, PEP, NVS, T, QUAL, TXN, SHOP, SCHB, LITE, VXUS, VTV, HD, IJH, LEG, SCHC, MU, GE, AXP, BAC, NEE, FNDE, WDAY, PM, IWN, WMB, NIO, GWX, TTWO, DOW, AVGO, ET, TMUS, WY, FVRR, IWD, FB, CRM, MELI, FE, AMGN, AYX, NOW, IWM, TOT, UL, GS, AMAT, GM, MINT, DD, HPQ, ARKG, BP, CRWD, PNW, PYPL, DG, CC, ATVI, AMT, KGC, RWT, SCHH, NLY, TTD, VEA, CAT, TEF, ACN, APA, LUV, ICE, SCHR, SLVP, SHW, IJS, TAN, GDX, PH, CVX, AVNS, OKTA, RDS.A, SQ, MDLZ, NWBI, VOD, WBA, VTRS, PINS, VIAC, UNIT, AMD, PNC, SO, UNH, TSLA, IRM, IJK, SCHP, EL, EEM, CGC, GIS, BPYU, SPCE, PRSP, MSI, PSX, SPSB, NCLH, RCL, DXC, HPE, MFGP, DRE, CTVA, VGSH, JRI, WAB, COP, SPYV, MDT, SCHV, NEU, KHC, AES, Reduced Positions: GOVT, AAPL, PATK, TGT, LCII, IEFA, EXLS, VGM, SDY, NEA, FSR, UBER, BUD, IBM, VCSH, BA, ADP, FNX, XLK, VIG, VOO, ARKK, FTEC, CMG, BBY, VBR, STLD, M, A, CARR, EFA, NFLX, BNDX, SCHD, SCHF, DFS, MASI, INBK, KTB, TDOC, CVS, VV, CGNX, TT, HUBS, LEN, ALC, FHLC, SCZ, GDXJ, GLDM, CAG, TWLO, FCX, GLW, CCL, SCHG, BHF,

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 329,872 shares, 25.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 491,542 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,503 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,583 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,725 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $210.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $409.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25. The stock is now traded at around $242.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $314.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $63.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $304.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 491,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1617.29%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $515.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 181.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.79%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 325.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $116.24, with an estimated average price of $113.5.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in AVITA Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $18.38 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $23.29.