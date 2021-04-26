Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys The Aarons Co Inc, Air Lease Corp, Shutterstock Inc, Sells PROG Holdings Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Morningstar Inc

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Copeland Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Aarons Co Inc, Air Lease Corp, Shutterstock Inc, UMH Properties Inc, KB Home, sells PROG Holdings Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp, Morningstar Inc, Power Integrations Inc, Exponent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 760,348 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 599,782 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 405,616 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,344,188 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) - 2,022,107 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,716,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 942,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.85 and $141.6, with an estimated average price of $124.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 141,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $159.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 89,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31. The stock is now traded at around $191.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.37 and $96.45, with an estimated average price of $84.56. The stock is now traded at around $94.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 141,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 469.12%. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 548,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 84.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 484,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $48.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,000,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Wingstop Inc by 127.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $171.37, with an estimated average price of $141.09. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 173,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 508,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AudioCodes Ltd by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $33.68, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,358,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.