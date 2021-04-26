Wela Strategies, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Wela Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Packaging Corp of America during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wela Strategies, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, CAH, GILD, BAC, NEM, SDY, EXC,

LMT, CAH, GILD, BAC, NEM, SDY, EXC, Added Positions: ITE, VWO, FLRN, BSV, IVV, LQD, ANGL, BND, XLV, VNQ, XLK, HIO, EMLP, PFE, BTZ, IGD, MMM, CWI, CMI, KO,

ITE, VWO, FLRN, BSV, IVV, LQD, ANGL, BND, XLV, VNQ, XLK, HIO, EMLP, PFE, BTZ, IGD, MMM, CWI, CMI, KO, Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJR, BIV, IJH, BLV, XLF, DGRO, VXF, JFR, JRO, VYMI, AAPL, CSCO, OMC,

IEFA, IJR, BIV, IJH, BLV, XLF, DGRO, VXF, JFR, JRO, VYMI, AAPL, CSCO, OMC, Sold Out: UNH, PKG, CAT,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 107,186 shares, 22.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% (ITE) - 705,758 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 139,121 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,340 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 100,649 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.06%

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $371.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $122.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 131,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 77.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 176,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 69,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.